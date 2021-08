South Korean President Moon Jae-in entered office in 2017 with a personal mission: facilitate a new round of diplomacy with North Korea and create a period of peace, stability and tranquility that has eluded the Korean Peninsula for his entire life. For Moon, the mission was as much a legacy item as a personal one. His parents fled the North during the 1950-53 Korean War, which ravaged the entire peninsula, killed millions of people and ended in an armistice agreement that continues to this day.