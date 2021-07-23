Cancel
Friday letters: Boebert and vaccinations, Thank you Chelsea, self programming, thanks to city for cleanup, wildfire council, agriculture subsidies, and COVID-19

Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been reading that unvaccinated people could allow the virus to further mutate and potentially bring about more transmissible and increasingly deadly variants. Dr Michael Saag, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said, “Unvaccinated people are basically the cannon fodder of the virus. The virus needs people to infect in order to replicate, and the more people it has that are vulnerable or susceptible to infection, the more likely it will mutate.”

Boulder, CODaily Camera

Letters to the editor: Zoning changes; COVID-19 vaccines; wildfires; COVID and freedoms

Roger Pioszak : Zoning for restaurants: Say ‘no’ to quick change. During the Boulder City Council meeting on July 20, Mayor Sam Weaver and City Council members stated their intention to change the zoning law for “P” zone (Public) land in the City of Boulder with no Master Plan review and no public input of any kind. This change would make restaurants an “allowable use” on land zoned “P” which includes all of our city parks and thousands of acres of land bordering our city to the west. Imagine full development with new buildings to be leased to “partners” in the restaurant and event business. Mayor Weaver said it would take “maybe it’s an hour, maybe it’s an hour and ten minutes” per zoning staff comments to make the zoning change, and he made no mention of public review. Mayor Weaver and City Council members mentioned “guardrails” such as “administrative review” and “permitting” apparently so they can determine what goes where. Again, there was no mention of Master Plan or public input. Mayor Weaver and several City Council members went on to justify this change by noting parks such as Chautauqua and Flatirons Golf Course have restaurants. Just because these places have restaurants does that mean we should make restaurants an “allowable use” in our other beautiful parks? That’s absurd. Tell Mayor Weaver and City Council they can’t do this. Let’s put a stop to this madness and protect our parks and open spaces by saying “NO” to zone “P” public land changes. This cavalier and reckless attitude to zoning laws is unacceptable. Email City Council at council@bouldercolorado.gov , Mayor Weaver at weavers@bouldercolorado.gov, or better yet attend the next City Council meeting to voice your opposition to this harmful zoning change.
U.S. Politicsfox10phoenix.com

History of vaccine mandates in the United States

In his 1968 article "The Tragedy of the Commons," ecologist Garrett Hardin examined the challenges presented when societal interests conflict with the interest of the individual. Hardin’s essay points to the dilemma of a community of cattle owners — each of whom is incentivized to add additional cattle to the...
POTUSNew York Post

Don’t buy the hysteria: The Delta variant is actually less dangerous

On Wednesday, the Delta variant became America’s dominant COVID strain. Yet it’s no cause for panic: The numbers — especially in Britain, which Delta hit hard — show it causes far fewer hospitalizations and deaths, while vaccines remain highly effective against it. Most media hype the fear: “Americans should be...
Public Healthdeseret.com

What the delta variant means for fully vaccinated people

The delta variant of the coronavirus is changing the game when it comes the United States’ response to the pandemic, and it will especially change how fully vaccinated people face the world. Changes to face masks for fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that fully...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Delta variant and a disturbing fact for the Government: most of the positives enter with negative PCR and 15% do not comply with the isolation

A piece of information from the National Directorate of Migration alerted the authorities of the Ministry of Health of the Nation: a good part of the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus were recorded during mandatory isolation, which means that the passengers tested negative in their PCR result before getting on the plane that brought them back to the country and at the Ezeiza international airport.
Orlando, FLKMBC.com

Can you be fired for refusing to get vaccinated if mandated by an employer?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Could vaccine mandates lead to some people losing their jobs if they refuse to vaccinate?. Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn’t necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: As Delta Variant Causes Dramatic Increase In Cases, Governor Says Getting To 80% Vaccination Rate Would ‘Make An Enormous Difference’

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says more than 70% of all Coloradans who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have “done the right thing to protect themselves, their families and their community” and gotten vaccinated. He announced the new figure in a news conference on Monday afternoon alongside Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. “It’s really time for those who haven’t shouldered more of the consequences for the ongoing spread to make sure that they’re stepping up, too,” Polis said. While the number of vaccinated residents is growing, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is rising in Colorado. From last week to...

