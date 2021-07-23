Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Gov. Edwards Calls For the Return of Masks, Stops Short of Issuing Mandate

By Matt Parker
Posted by 
1130 AM: The Tiger
1130 AM: The Tiger
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, seeing the increase of Delta variant cases of COVID-19, is urging residents to mask up indoors and to get vaccinated. However, despite his plea for people to follow his newly issued guidelines, he stopped short of issuing any statewide mandates. The Governor laid out some...

1130thetiger.com

Comments / 0

1130 AM: The Tiger

1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport, LA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Delta, LA
Shreveport, LA
Health
Shreveport, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mandates#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Bossier City, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Why Was Shreveport Left High and Dry by the SBA?

Shreveport Bossier City got very little money from the Shuttered Venue Grant fund administered by the Small Business Administration. Of the 107 million dollars awarded to Louisiana businesses, festivals, event venues and others across the state, only about $1.3 million dollars was approved for entities in Shreveport Bossier City. Why did this happen?
Shreveport, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

25 Ways to Say You’re from Shreveport Without Saying You’re from Shreveport

If there's one thing we know for sure, Shreveport is a very unique place to live! And that may be the biggest understatement of the century!. Louisiana as a whole marches to the beat of a different drummer. Hello? Parishes, anyone? Napoleonic law? With that being said, there are a million ways to tell someone you're from Shreveport without actually saying the words that you're from Shreveport. Yes, our town has a ton of unique attributes that only someone local would know about. That said, we know that we've just scratched the surface when it comes to these locals-only experiences. These are just the first 25 things about Shreveport that we've curated. Trust me, there will be plenty more add ons to the list over the coming weeks, so if you have a 'Tell me you're from Shreveport without saying you're from Shreveport' anecdote to add to the list, I'm all ears!
Bossier Parish, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

You Can Expect Rolling Roadblocks Today on I-20 in Bossier Parish

Drivers can expect slowdowns today, Thursday, July 29, 2021, if they're traveling on I-20 east in Bossier Parish. Pack your patience, because this road work is taking place on I-20 east in Bossier today between the Industrial Drive exit and I-220 at Harrah's Louisiana Downs from 8 am until 12 pm. This is a part of the project to extend I-220 to Barksdale Air Force Base. Unfortunately, this rolling roadblock surprised us because the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development only posts about roads being closed, not rolling roadblocks.
Louisiana StatePosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Louisiana Trailer Park Says, ‘Bring Your House & Share Your Spouse!’

This falls under the category of you just can't make this stuff up... When I think of Mamou, Louisiana, I think of old school Mardi Gras where courirs and capitaines put on their costumes and masks and caravan through town 'begging' for ingredients for their Mardi Gras repast of gumbo, chanting and dancing to le chanson de Mardi Gras. I've always wanted to ride my horse for Mardi Gras in Mamou and chase chickens for the community pot. In fact, a lot of people in Louisiana consider this the real 'Cajun' way to celebrate Fat Tuesday, not with floats and parades.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

America’s Largest Go-Kart Track is Close to Shreveport

Did you realize you were a short drive away from the largest go-kart track in America? I know I certainly didn't. I would have guessed the largest go-kart track in the US had to be in a place like California, Florida, or even Texas. However, Louisiana is home to the largest outdoor go-kart track in the States, and it's a drive to New Orleans away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy