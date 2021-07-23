And the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards go to... the iPhone 7

Phones have had the photo stitch feature for a long time, but why don’t cameras have it?. We’re not necessarily talking about the Brenizer effect. And we’re not just talking about panoramic features either. But instead, modern digital cameras are missing a lot of things that phones have done for a while. One of the oldest features is the photo stitch. You know–shooting a scene, moving your camera around, and the phone stitching all the images together. “Oh, I can do it in post-production,” you say. But why? Why do I need to spend all day in front of a computer? I already do this for work. I don’t want to return to a computer later on to do a photo stitch! What kind of an answer is that from manufacturers? It’s one thing to give that as an answer. It’s another thing to provide that answer and complain about smartphones killing their business.