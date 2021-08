DANGEN Entertainment revealed a brand new game this week with developer Lunic Games as they unveiled Evertried. This particular title is an isometric tactical rogue-lite with turn-based combat, where you are a fallen warrior in the afterlife who must ascend a mysterious tower. Every floor you ascend to has its own unique properties and challenges, as well as its own reveals as you slowly get an idea of what's happening to both you and the tower you're in. Will you be able to make it to the top? You'll find out later this year as the game is slated to be released on PC and all three consoles sometime this Fall.