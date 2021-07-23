Several senior Borderlands 3 developers depart Gearbox Software

As many are aware, Halo Infinite is currently in testing this weekend with many players across the world through its Technical Preview. As always with these types of first looks, this preview has been datamined, and with it, a massive amount of leaks have popped up. Joseph Staten, the Creative Director for Halo Infinite over at 343 Industries, tweeted “Hey folks, heads up: we unintentionally included a small number of #HaloInfinite campaign files in the tech preview build. Unfortunately, these files contain spoilers. Leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone. So please, keep you eyes peeled for spoilers and don’t spread them if you see them.”