Video Games

Several senior Borderlands 3 developers depart Gearbox Software

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s come to light that several high profile developers, all of whom worked on Borderlands 3, have left Gearbox Software to work on a new independent project together. As first reported by Axios, senior producer Christopher Brock, lead mission designer Keith Schuler, art director Scott Kester, creative director Paul Sage, UX/Game Feel director Chris Strasz and lead character artist Kevin Penrod have all departed as of two weeks ago. Though six are named, seven developers are said to have left in total.

