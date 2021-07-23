Coweta Community Foundation discuss tornado debris removal
The first in a series of forums on tornado recovery hosted by the Coweta Community Foundation was held Thursday night at the Central Educational Center. A panel made up of Melanie Reeves, executive director of RiverLife; Ryan Smith, owner of Monster Tree Service of Peachtree City; Tod Handley, Coweta County's public works director; Ray Norton, the city of Newnan's public works director; and Dean Jackson, chairman for CCF, spoke on debris removal in the wake of the March 26 EF-4 tornado.times-herald.com
