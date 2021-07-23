Cancel
Today’s Fogotten 45 @ 45!

By Shawn Foxx
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA big hit and country cross-over for Jerry Reed in 1971!. An illegal,back alley craps game is going on and the singer is on a winning run. Cops bust it up and take all the money for evidence and arrest the singer. He ends up in court, tries to bribe...

Comments / 0

Jerry Reed
TV & VideosFOX Carolina

Today's Talkers: 7/22

Something SHOCKING happens to a teenager on an amusement ride. Plus, do you know what a ZADDY is? Join us for Today’s Talkers—join the conversation but commenting below. Remember to watch The Morning News each morning from 4:30-9am!
ReligionWVNews

Today's scripture

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. — Jeremiah 29:11. Jeremiah was telling God’s people that 70 years after the devastation, God would deliver and restore them. Despite the fact that they had repeatedly abandoned God, he would not abandon them or his promises to them. He would be faithful. In fact, God was planning and preparing a bright future for them. This promise also reminds us that no matter how deep our own personal gloom may seem, God does have plans for us. He will keep his promises to us. He will deliver and bless us. We can have a vibrant hope and a bright future because of his faithfulness and our trust in his Son, Jesus, who delivers us from every foe.
Clinton, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Let's live for today

Every July 4 since 2012, a group of volunteers has worked hard to put together a free Fourth of July Festival in the city of Clinton. An afternoon filled with a parade, family-friendly games and entertainment, a LumberKings game at night and fireworks to conclude the holiday is a tradition that brings many residents out for a day of community-oriented fun.
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mark Wahlberg Is a Dad Who Bonds With His Dead Gay Son (Over Lady Gaga Lyrics)

In January 2013, a gay 15-year-old named Jadin Bell, from La Grande, Oregon, hanged himself from a piece of playground equipment and, after being kept on life support for several weeks, died in early February that year. He was a sophomore in high school. He’d dreamed of becoming an artist, of going to New York City for college — of, at the very least, getting the hell out of La Grande. Like many queer teens before him and, it’s painful to say, many since his death, Jadin was subject to intense bullying — mistreatment that became the primary point of...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Pulls Lil Durk & Girlfriend 'Gangsta' Cards Following Violent Home Shootout

Lil Durk and his girlfriend India Cox were reportedly involved in a violent shootout at the Chicago rapper’s Georgia home earlier this week. According to TMZ, multiple people broke into Durk’s house around 5 a.m. on Sunday (July 11) and shots were exchanged. Although both Durk and Cox escaped without injury, the event would presumably be enough to shake anybody up.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Spits Lyrical Bullets At His Intruders In New Song: ‘The Glock 10 Was By The Bed’

Lil Durk’s association with gun violence appears to be a never-ending cycle within his life and the Chicago rapper is back to his preferred business on a forthcoming track. Akademiks help Durkio get the word on Saturday (July 24) that the recent Georgia home invasion, where both Durk and his girlfriend India Cox returned gunfire at a group of armed suspects who found their living quarters, would not be tolerated.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Meanwhile, Matt Damon is Being Roasted By His Teen Daughter

Matt Damon’s old Boston buddy Ben Affleck is currently in the midst of a romantic worldwide reunion with his old flame Jennifer Lopez. Like all of us, Damon is aware, and told Extra that he’s “so happy” and “glad for both of them.” Though, Damon has his own things going on. He’s out promoting his latest film Stillwater in between stints of getting roasted in his choice of roles by his own teenage daughter.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Warns Followers To Think Before Accidentally Snitching On Themselves

In an era where a famous rapper has shamelessly taken the stands as a criminal informant, the last thing that anyone, in Hip-Hop and in life period, needs to do, is snitch on themselves. This year, Pooh Shiesty was arrested after feds extracted evidence from his Instagram, and one of the most tragic deaths in Hip-Hop in recent memory happened all because a rising rapper posted his Airbnb address online.
MusicPosted by
SVG

RIP Snoop Dogg Twitch Audio

Snoop Dogg is one of the many celebrities who have taken up streaming, and although he describes his channel as having "a chill vibe," he's run into a few bumps along the way. One of those bumps seems to be audio — as in, he doesn't have any. In fact, he's been streaming without sound for days.
MoviesRefinery29

Amanda Knox Thinks Matt Damon’s New Movie Stillwater Is Exploiting Her Story

Six years after her high profile criminal prosecution ended in acquittal, Amanda Knox still feels like she’s standing trial in the court of public opinion, and she believes that new project Stillwater isn’t helping her case. Knox is accusing writer/director Tom McCarthy of using her notorious story as the framework for his Matt Damon film, claiming that its close reading of her circumstances comes at the “expense of [her] reputation."
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Veteran Soap Opera Star Jay Pickett Dies on Set of Movie at 60

Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has died -- this while he was actually doing his job in front of the camera. Jay passed Thursday on the set of a new film he was working on called "Treasure Valley" in Idaho -- so says his costar and co-producer for the flick, Jim Heffel, who shared the tragic news on Facebook ... explaining he actually died while they were preparing to shoot a scene.

