Topic, the streaming service formed by First Look Media, has acquired North American rights to the documentary “Eli: A Dog in Prison.” The film, about a dog who transforms the lives of three convicted felons, will debut on Topic on Aug. 26. It will be available on Vimeo On-Demand starting on Aug. 12. Directed and produced by Nora Mandray and Jason B. Kohl, “Eli: A Dog in Prison” tells the story of a rambunctious Labrador and the bond he forms with three prisoners, who struggle to transform the pup into a highly disciplined guide dog in 12 months. At the same time,...