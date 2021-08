Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 is here, and whilst early impressions of the accessory seem to be good, I for one remain unconvinced of the device's value. This week in our poll, we want to find out what you make of it. Have you bought one, and if so what do you think? Is it one of the best MagSafe portable batteries available, or a worthless gimmick? Maybe you haven't bought one, we want to know why! Before you sound off, here are some things to consider, from our review: