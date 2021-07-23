Teaching Teens to Not Be Victims of Fake News

According to a study by the Pew Research Center, more than 80 percent of U.S. adults often use their smartphones, computer or tablets to get their news. This shift to digital sources, specifically social media platforms, is even more pronounced when it comes to the younger generations. These digital natives grew up in a world where local papers are as rare as landlines, and streaming services like Amazon and Netflix have all but replaced the concept of three or four “major broadcast networks.” Unfortunately, this huge disruption in the traditional news industry has come at a cost. Misinformation and disinformation are free to proliferate, distracting people from important issues, causing conflict and even undermining democracy. Learning how to differentiate between fact and fiction has never been more important.