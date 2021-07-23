ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

15 registered certified public accountant licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60560 during Q3

By Kendall County Times
kendallcountytimes.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleAt least 15 registered certified public accountant licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60560 during the third quarter, according to the...

kendallcountytimes.com

thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
gregoryricks.com

7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

From what beneficiaries receive monthly to what workers could owe in payroll tax, big changes are on the way for America’s top retirement program. A few days ago, the Social Security Administration released a laundry list of changes to the program that’ll take effect in 2022. Beneficiaries are set to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Social Security: Here’s How You Can Claim Bigger Stimulus Payments

The Social Security Administration is updating its website to make planning for retirement more straightforward for Americans. For example, people’s predicted social security benefit amount will now be displayed in statements found online. This is beneficial since users may now see what they need to save to meet their benefits....
PERSONAL FINANCE
techstartups.com

OSHA suspended the vaccine mandate; a big win for employers after the U.S. Court of Appeals granted a motion to stay

Good news for employers! Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has suspended the vaccine mandate pending future developments in the litigation. The announcement comes just a few days after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay that found it likely to be struck down as unconstitutional. Predictably, there’s been a complete news blackout on the OSHA decision to suspend mandate implementation.
ECONOMY
News Break
Politics
theeastcountygazette.com

Unemployment Benefits: IRS Sends Out $430,000 Additional Tax Refunds

430,000 taxes paid in excess — equaling an average of $1189 — for their unemployment benefits in 2020 have been refunded by the Internal Revenue Service this week. This round of refunds is in connection with the additional tax exemption on unemployment benefits up to $10,200. There were more than...
INCOME TAX
beyondthecreek.com

Attention Anti-Maskers – Enjoy Shopping at Target!

Despite a Contra Costa health order mandating indoor masking in most public places, including retail shops such as Target, I was surprised to recently see maskless people at the Walnut Creek Target. These weren’t masks hanging below their face people either, absolutely no masks. Considering the amount of employees milling about I was curious how these people could freely shop. So at the register I asked what the policy was and one employee told me they, despite the indoor mask order, can only suggest that people wear masks. That’s all.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Here’s a Trick to Take Control of Your Taxes in an Unpredictable Real Estate Market

Most real estate investors are familiar with traditional tax-deferred exchanges. They require you to sell your current business property before you can purchase another. However, there’s an alternative route that allows you to take some extra control in the unpredictable … Continue reading → The post Here’s a Trick to Take Control of Your Taxes in an Unpredictable Real Estate Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
etftrends.com

Retirees May Maintain Income, Manage Risk with This ETF

As investors hit their golden years, it is important to shift gears and maintain a different mindset with your investment goals. “At retirement, other than Social Security, the regular income is gone (other than for the rare individuals who have guaranteed pensions). Now you are mostly dependent on a pool of savings. This money must supply enough annual income to support your desired lifestyle and do so for your entire remaining (maybe joint with a spouse) lifetime. And you have so much more time to ‘watch’ your portfolio and worry about it,” Steven Podnos, a financial planner in Central Florida, writes for Florida Today.
MARKETS
sanjuanjournal.com

Best No-Credit-Check Loans with Guaranteed Approval – Top Online Lenders for Personal Loans with Low or No Credit Score in 2021

Whether it’s to pay for a new car or to cover an unexpected and unplanned expense, you may find yourself in need of extra cash at times. No-credit-check loans are given based on your ability to repay the loan. For example, a lender may check your bank account statement or pay stub to determine how much you earn with each paycheck and how much debt you can afford.
CREDITS & LOANS
crossroadstoday.com

3 Best Ways to Invest for Retirement

Whether you have just entered the workforce or have been part of the daily grind for some time, retirement can seem daunting. However, the idea doesn’t have to be a pipe dream. The key is to change your mindset and start planning. Here are some steps to help you get...
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Front-line Workers to Receive $600 Payments?

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently announced that a $700 stimulus check would be issued as a competitive grant. In order to assist workers in the meatpacking industry and farmers with safety costs and health issues caused by the pandemic, the Farm and Food Workers Relief grant program was created.
AGRICULTURE
NBC New York

How to Pay 0% Capital Gains Taxes With a Six-Figure Income

Married investors filing jointly with taxable income of $80,800 or less ($40,400 for single filers) may pay 0% long-term capital gains levies for 2021. That's after subtracting the standard deduction of $25,100 for couples ($12,550 for single investors) or itemized write-offs, whichever is greater, from adjusted gross income. However, it's...
INCOME TAX

