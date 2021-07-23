Serena Siddiqui: Shape Your Future Recipe Contest Winner

As part of their mission to educate Oklahomans to make healthy choices, Shape Your Future (shapeyourfutureok.com) partnered with TulsaKids for a contest to seek out a young chef who could create a healthy, delicious recipe packed with fruits or vegetables. Shape Your Future encourages everyone to fill half their plate with fruits and vegetables at each meal, and 9-year-old Serena Siddiqui’s creation hit the mark. Her recipe for Salmon Tacos is a winning combination of lean protein, whole grains and colorful veggies that is delicious, healthy and visually appealing.