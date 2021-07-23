Dwell On This
From waste of space to good-lookin’ nook. All it takes is some creative juice. Rearrange objects and plants you already have. Knock this out in one afternoon. I once lived in a studio apartment with a long stairway that ascended to a sliver of a landing that faced the bathroom, kitchen, and living room all at once. The 1920s-era layout was awkward, to say the least—the equivalent of meeting someone for the first time, skipping the dating phase, and getting married before even saying "hello."www.dwell.com
