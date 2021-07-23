Dwell On This

Our favorite apartment-ready tables, counters, stools, and chairs. In a world where building codes are required to keep developers from making closet-sized apartments, it’s no surprise that many of us live in relatively small spaces. You might only have one room — also eloquently referred to as a “studio” — that you choose to reside in, or you might just have a kitchen that abruptly decides to be a living room too. It can obviously be a challenge to furnish such a space, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have something as essential as a dining table.