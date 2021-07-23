Clairo’s sophomore album ‘Sling’ proves artist’s dominance

Less than a decade ago, seemingly unstoppable pop music polymath Jack Antonoff embarked on a prolific career as a collaborator and producer to a vast array of relevant artists from Taylor Swift and Lorde to Lana Del Rey and St. Vincent. While Antonoff’s prolific contributions to popular music of the 2010s and ’20s may occasionally overshadow his origins as an integral figure in the ’00s indie scene, such influences on his current output ought not be underestimated. He fronted Steel Train between 2002 and 2013 and, perhaps more significantly, served as a member of hit making musical trio fun., whose 2012 sophomore album Some Nights became a classic release of its decade. With such experience under his belt, Antonoff knows how to craft an intoxicating melody while continuing to keep his sound fresh, as evidenced on Strange Desire, his remarkable 2014 debut under the moniker Bleachers.