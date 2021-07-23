Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Clairo’s sophomore album ‘Sling’ proves artist’s dominance

By Caitlin Keller
Daily Californian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to participate in the indie pop scene without hearing mention of Clairo (the stage name of Claire Cottrill.) Since her 2017 hit “Pretty Girl,” Clairo has been an artist to watch, especially after gaining mainstream appeal from notable sad bops such as “Bags” and “Sofia.” Clairo has also had a resurgence on TikTok over the past year and become a queer alternative staple, dominating the playlists of yearning sad girls everywhere.

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lorde
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Clairo
Person
Lana Del Rey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Music Industry#Jazz#Blouse#Caitlinkeller20
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmix929.com

Billie Eilish’s sophomore album ‘Happier Than Ever’ is finally here

Following the resounding success of her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish has embarked on her new era in music with her sophomore release, Happier Than Ever. Eilish, 19, emotionally opened up to fans following the LP’s release and expressed how proud...
MusicNME

Bleachers – ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’ review: riotous and reflective third album

Urgency has always been at the core of what Bleachers – the band led by Jack Antonoff, producer to Lorde, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Clairo – do. On their 2014 single ‘I Wanna Get Better’, it came in the form of “standing on an overpass screaming at the cars / ‘I wanna get better’”. On 2017’s ‘Everybody Lost Somebody’, it was Antonoff “trying to get myself back home”, yelping for someone to “take my clothes – that’s better”.
MusicYour EDM

Riot Ten Drops Anticipated Sophomore Album, “Hype Or Die: Homecoming”

Two years after his first Hype Or Die album, Riot Ten returns with an even more bombastic, more explosive sophomore effort: Homecoming. Featuring a litany of supporting talent including STARX, Bok Nero, Dogma, and many more, Homecoming is an impressive conglomeration of Riot Ten’s newly discovered sounds in dubstep, riddim, trap, and house, making this album a rambunctious ride from start to finish.
Musicmusicomh.com

Clairo – Sling

While in theory a big rebrand, it felt quite fitting when Taylor Swift went all folksy on us during the covid-scarred summer of 2020. Gone were the big hooks, in their place were reams of wordy, thoughtful lyrics and muted organic instrumentation. One didn’t need to search too hard to find Jack Antonoff’s name popping up all over the credits, and this year he provides a similar service on Clairo’s similar rebrand.
Beauty & Fashiondbknews.com

Clairo’s ‘Sling’ bores, devoid of her usual flair and creativity

Clairo’s first album, Immunity, introduced a young, new voice to the indie genre that imbues both talent and confidence. It presented a sonically fluid and genre-less sound that had a little something for everyone, appealing to a wide variety of music listeners. Emotionally resonant chords, a balance of traditional and digital instrumentation and clear creativity and individuality shone through. It was unique. Clairo is unique.
MusicMinnesota Daily

Review: “Sling” by Clairo

Clairo – singer, songwriter and poster child of bedroom pop – has returned with her sophomore album, “Sling.” This project demonstrates Clairo’s prowess as a writer, breaks the boundaries defined by her earlier works and incorporates some new musical elements that push her further and further beyond the bounds of an indie pop artist.
Musickcrw.com

KCRW’s Top 30: Bedroom pop troubadour Clairo debuts at No. 1

Grab your diary, because Clairo’s latest record will have you feeling all kinds of inspired. The young bedroom pop troubadour has teamed up with fellow producer and current It Boy Jack Antonoff for “Sling,” a sophomore album that only further fuels Clairo’s star-born momentum. It’s certainly satisfying KCRW DJs enough to make it our most played album of the week.
Beauty & Fashiondancingastronaut.com

Elephante inches closer to release of sophomore album with ‘Holy Ghosts’

Elephante continues to shine on both the vocals and production front with “Holy Ghosts,” the second single from his forthcoming sophomore album, due this fall. “Holy Ghosts” is an eclectic fusion of flowing vocals and airy house notes tied together with the hum of an electric guitar. The track follows what has been the artist’s most personal work to date, “High Water,” a song that narrates Elephante’s past struggles with opioid addiction.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night

Less than a decade ago, seemingly unstoppable pop music polymath Jack Antonoff embarked on a prolific career as a collaborator and producer to a vast array of relevant artists from Taylor Swift and Lorde to Lana Del Rey and St. Vincent. While Antonoff’s prolific contributions to popular music of the 2010s and ’20s may occasionally overshadow his origins as an integral figure in the ’00s indie scene, such influences on his current output ought not be underestimated. He fronted Steel Train between 2002 and 2013 and, perhaps more significantly, served as a member of hit making musical trio fun., whose 2012 sophomore album Some Nights became a classic release of its decade. With such experience under his belt, Antonoff knows how to craft an intoxicating melody while continuing to keep his sound fresh, as evidenced on Strange Desire, his remarkable 2014 debut under the moniker Bleachers.
MusicPosted by
Variety

On Bleachers’ ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night,’ Jack Antonoff Strips Down the Grandiosity: Album Review

Late last year, in the video for “Chinatown,” Jack Antonoff drove from New York to New Jersey, cruising down the turnpike with Bruce Springsteen riding shotgun. Last month, in an “Into the Shadow” live performance, the Bleachers frontman and pop producing titan crossed state lines again, this time in a bus with his touring bandmates. In the two videos, Antonoff embodies the conflict at the heart of Bleachers’ third album, “Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night,” navigating the borders of his life — geographic or emotional — and grappling with his pain. Throughout his tenure with Steel Train and now...
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Gothic Tropic – Tang Brain EP

Gothic Tropic’s, AKA Cecilia Della Peruti’s, newest EP Tang Brain gives a modern pop-inspired spin to rock. With electronic elements, the album dives into modern influences spanning from 1980s synth-pop to Lana Del Rey, it is clear that Gothic Tropic dives into their forces. Much of the album shows the great potential of Gothic Tropic but neglects originality. Certainly, it is clear that Peruti, upon narrowing her focus, could put out something current and fresh. Her talent is clearly there, and that certainly shows through the album.
Musicxpn.org

PRESS PLAY: 8 New Albums out July 30th!

This busy month for album releases concludes with, what else, a busy day for album releases! Diamond-studded singer Yola reunites with producer Dan Auerbach on Stand for Myself. Dialing up the anthems and emotions of her breakthrough, Walk Through Fire, Yola’s new set is bold and uncompromising. Speaking of followups, Happier Than Ever marks the long-awaited return of Billie Eilish; the album points to new creative frontiers for the young superstar. Veteran Los Angelenos Los Lobos salute their hometown’s musical heritage on Native Sons, offering up covers of The Beach Boys and Jackson Browne. After firmly establishing himself as producer to the stars, Jack Antonoff returns to his Bleachers project for Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, with guests including Bruce Springsteen and Lana Del Rey.
Musicpapermag.com

Emily Lind's New Music Video Feels Like a Lost Vacation

Much of Emily Lind's new music video for her single "Tantra Practice" was filmed on a pink children's camcorder. These grainy fragments of footage suit the lo-fi, atmospheric song, the lyrics of which the musician and actress describes to PAPER as "a collection of memories." She wrote them while on vacation during the pandemic, attempting to describe the sense of "distance which has been a familiar feeling to me, and I'm sure many, this past year."
San Diego, CAPosted by
American Songwriter

Jelani Aryeh Releases ‘I’ve Got Some Living To Do’ with R&B and Alternative Rock Flair

Jelani Aryeh, a 21-year-old artist with R&B, pop, and alternative rock influences, has dropped his new album I’ve Got Some Living To Do, out now (July 30). On the album, Aryeh switches between addressing the difficulties of the past year and expressing sonically pleasing escapism. The craft behind Aryeh’s voice and lyrics show immense emotional depth, capturing the singer’s wisdom beyond his years. Additionally, the combination of his R&B background infused with the sounds of his indie-rock inspirations creates work unique to Aryeh’s evolution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy