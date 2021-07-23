Cancel
Pitching deals, big hit eludes Bucks in 4-2 loss to St. Cloud

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Waterloo Bucks (28-20, 5-9) allowed just three earned runs on seven hits but left 13 runners on base in a 4-2 road loss to the St. Cloud Rox (35-12, 11-4) on Thursday evening. Starter Harrison Durow tied a career-high with seven strikeouts over 3.1 innings while Mike Campagna (2-for-5, 2B, RBI), Josh Kasevich (2-for-4, BB, R) and Jalen Smith (2-for-4, BB) each had multi-hit efforts. Waterloo went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and struck out 14 times in the game.

