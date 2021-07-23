Pitching deals, big hit eludes Bucks in 4-2 loss to St. Cloud

The Cleveland Guardians were unable to protect a 2-1 lead late in the game Tuesday night, falling to the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2, in an unexpected pitcher’s duel. St. Louis starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, who dominated Cleveland the last time these two teams met, bested the Guardians yet again. He kept them off balance with his curveball and sinker, limiting them to four hits and two earned runs over seven innings of his work. His only mistake was a home run pitch to José Ramírez in the fourth inning, which allowed Cleveland to take a 2-1 lead. Wainwright finished the night with eight strikeouts.