Urbandale, IA

Molyneux promoted to CIO at Bankers Trust

Des Moines Business Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShane Molyneux as chief information officer and a member of the bank’s management committee. Molyneux joined Bankers Trust in January 2020 as assistant vice president, technology experience manager. Since then, he has been instrumental in identifying and executing technology optimization initiatives and risk mitigation procedures. Before joining Bankers Trust, Molyneux worked at IP Pathways LLC in Urbandale and was CIO at Indian Hills Community College, where he worked for more than 19 years.

businessrecord.com

