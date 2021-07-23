Bond raised to $350,000 for Norman man charged in domestic assault case

A judge has increased bond by $100,000 for a Norman man charged with twice assaulting his then-girlfriend and unborn child in fall 2020.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman handed down the decision Wednesday against defendant Gage Robert Ford, 22, after Ford contacted the victim the night before Monday's preliminary hearing. Ford is charged with two counts of assault and battery by means of force likely to result in death against Ally Stephens and her unborn baby in October 2020.

According to court information, Ford called Stephens, 19, via an unlisted listed number on FaceTime Sunday, asking her, “Are you nervous?” While The Transcript would not usually identify an abuse or assault survivor in court coverage, Stephens has previously spoken publicly about the case to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Stephens immediately ended Ford’s call, which was played in court Wednesday. Ford also contacted two other witnesses who had been subpoenaed in the case.

While Special Judge Lori Puckett had set his bond at $250,000, Ford's bond is now at $350,000. The district attorney's office had requested that Ford be detained without bond pending trial or that his bond be doubled to $500,000.

After Balkman's ruling, Ford was bound over for trial and remanded into custody at the Cleveland County Detention Center, where he remained as of Friday.

Stephens said Ford, who was age 21 at the time, attacked her twice; she reported the first incident to police Oct. 1, 2020. The second attack occurred Oct. 17, 2020, after Ford posted a bond of $1,500 following his initial arrest. Stephens was four months pregnant at the time, and has since given birth.

According to an affidavit, Norman police responded about 3 a.m. Oct. 17 to Beaumont Drive in Norman because a domestic argument had turned violent. Stephens was taken to Norman Regional Hospital, where she was treated for injuries and talked to officers.

She reported that Ford contacted her and asked her to come over and talk. After an argument began, she said he hit her several times in the face and body, leaving visible injuries to her face and head. She also said he choked her and repeatedly hit her stomach.

Ford fled the scene after Stephens went to the hospital, according to the affidavit. A manhunt by U.S. Marshals followed; Ford turned himself in Oct. 23.

Ford was officially charged Oct. 19, 2020 with domestic abuse-prior pattern of physical abuse and domestic assault and battery by strangulation. His charges were amended Oct. 21 and updated to the current charges.

In court Wednesday, Balkman reviewed photos of Stephens' injuries taken Oct. 17, 2020, and told Ford they are the most horrific he has seen, describing the domestic violence case as very serious. He said if Ford wants a jury trial, it likely won’t happen until 2022.

Balkman also told Ford not to have contact with the victim, her family and friends, or witnesses.

Stephens attended the hearing with about a dozen family and friends. Ford was accompanied by his parents and attorney Richard Lerblance. Assistant District Attorney Abbie Nathan represented the district attorney's office.

Ford will have a district court arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 18 in Balkman's courtroom.