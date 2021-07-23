Cancel
Clinton County, IA

County waiting for clarity on American Rescue Plan spending rules

By John Rohlf jrohlf@clintonherald.com
Clinton Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON — Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. does not support a request for the county to give a local provider a 25% match for a state grant application. Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said he was contacted about a week to 10 days ago by a local provider asking for matching grant money from the county. The company was applying for state funds for a broadband expansion project north of Clinton in the county territory, Van Lancker said. The project would benefit about 120 homes in the county, Van Lancker said. The proposal would benefit mostly housing developments to the west of Bulger’s Hollow Road, Van Lancker said.

