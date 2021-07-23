Cancel
Scandinavian Design Wrist Rests

By Michael Hemsworth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Flick' arm and wrist rest is a design-conscious accessory for the modern workstation that will provide computer users with a way to comfortably maintain productivity throughout the day. The all-in-one device works by being placed on a desk with your choice of mouse, and will work to support the arm and wrist when moving and/or clicking. This could work to increase comfort, while also potentially reducing the occurrence of health issues like carpal tunnel syndrome, arm pain, neck pain and more.

#Scandinavian Design#Productivity#Neck Pain#Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
