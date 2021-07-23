Scandinavian Design Wrist Rests

Last year, Ouai and Byredo collaborated on a dry shampoo and now the pair is back at it again, this time with a limited-edition leave-in conditioner that's launching in just a few days. The Ouai x Byredo Leave In Conditioner Mojave Ghost is an all-in-one solution for detanging, hydrating, protecting and fighting frizz, and best of all, it is infused with the scent of Byredo's cult-favorite Mojave Desert. Thanks to this fragrance, the hair conditioner is said to smell like "a woody composition inspired by the soulful beauty of the Mojave Desert" and it's scent is alluring yet not overpowering.