These 9 Memory Foam Pillows Offer Exceptional Support For All Types Of Sleepers

Rest more comfortably while you travel with the Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow. This travel and bedtime accessory has a supportive memory foam core for comfort that adapts to you. What’s more, the U-shape design provides 360 degrees of support. This means you can set your head in pretty much any position and this pillow cradles it. What’s more, the materials allow the Go Neck Pillow to compress to 60% of its size when you store it in its discrete bag. So you can easily travel with it on airplanes, in the car, and on trains. Additionally, with the washable fabric sleeve, this accessory is easy to own. And to ensure you get just the right fit, the adjustable Velcro closure fits all neck sizes. Plus, available in 4 different color combinations, it’s sure to match your style. Whether you’re reading at your armchair or jetting across the country, this pillow keeps you comfortable.