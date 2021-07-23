Cancel
Music

Kanye West reunites with Jay-Z on 'DONDA'

By Rachel George
kiss104fm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 42,000 people filled the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Thursday night to attend a listening event for Kanye West's tenth studio album, DONDA. The event was live-streamed on Apple Music, so fans at home could experience the white-covered floors and the slight fog that consumed the building. West walked around the edge of the stadium wearing a custom red puffer jacket with matching leather pants, boots, and a full-face covering, while his album played loudly over the speakers.

