Kanye West reunites with Jay-Z on 'DONDA'

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian officially called it quits after seven years of marriage, and the beauty mogul wants to keep the lines of communication open. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 44, may be headed for a divorce but the parents-of-four want to maintain “family unity” throughout the proceedings. A source close to the A-listers told HollywoodLife exclusively that Kim wants “more communication” despite splitting from the “Heartless” hitmaker after seven years of marriage. “Kim and Kanye have made a pact to support each other. They realize the importance of their union and get that together they are where they are financially because of their union and neither of them are willing to give that up,” the insider explained.