Rugby

Watch USA Rugby Star Abby Gustaitis Totally Fangirl Over Today’s Carson Daly

 9 days ago

Abby Gustaitis is having all of her dreams come true, including the ones maybe thought of over at least two decades ago. The 30-year-old USA rugby player sat down for an…

Abby Gustaitis
Carson Daly
#Usa Rugby#Sat
Rugby
Sports
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Shows Off Her Flopping Game

Paige Spiranac took to Instagram this week to show off her favorite shot in golf. The former collegiate golfer, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has developed a massive following on social media. She has several million followers across Twitter and Instagram. Earlier this...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 7-0 With 3rd Round Knockout

Many will remember Evander Holyfield. A legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in boxing history. Now his young son is following in his boxing footsteps. ‘Yung Holy’ Evan Holyfield moved to 7-0 tonight with this knockout:. (Hat tip: Jolene Mizzone Twitter) Fast hands and strong body shots. The win tonight in...
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Former Ravens Cheerleader Summer Wilson Featured In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Summer Wilson was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year. Amid the pandemic, Sports Illustrated posted a virtual, open casting call — and Wilson was a finalist. On Monday, she was among the models featured in the special issue. A native of Greenville, North Carolina, Wilson was a Ravens cheerleader for five seasons. She retired to pursue a career as a model with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, according to the Ravens. “I have only dreamed of is now REAL FREAKING LIFE. Catch me in the newsstands July 22nd!” Wilson posted to Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUMMER WILSON (@summerdoingthings)
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Swimsuit model girlfriend of Lions' Goff makes Sports Illustrated debut

Calling it a "dream come true," Christen Harper, the swimsuit model girlfriend of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, is featured in the new Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, which hit newsstands Monday. Harper, 28, appears in several pages, frolicking in the beach and sand, wearing a variety of boldly colored bikinis...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Keyshawn Davis Of Team USA Springs Upset Stoppage Win

It is not that often in Olympic boxing that stoppages occur. Now though, with the new rules in recent times and the removal of the head guard, the opportunities for stoppages are more possible. Team USA’s Keyshawn Davis showing as much a short time ago in Tokyo:. Impressive to say...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report dishes on Alex Rodriguez and reporter Melanie Collins

Alex Rodriguez has been spotted with Melanie Collins while on vacation in St. Tropez, but are they dating? That’s the question. Rodriguez turned 46 on Tuesday and had a birthday bash on the island. According to Page Six, Rodriguez and Collins were introduced through mutual friends Eric and Jessie James Decker, who also are at the island.
NFLNew York Post

Nick Bosa gets memorable bed send-off from model girlfriend

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa received a sweet send-off from girlfriend Jenna Berman before reporting to training camp on Tuesday. The model took to Instagram to share a clip of the couple cuddling in bed, where she was all smiles while wrapped up in the defensive end’s arms. “Go...
SportsHuffingtonPost

Sha'Carri Richardson Delivers Strong Message About The Olympic 100-Meter Final

Sha’Carri Richardson left conjecture over how she would have done in the Olympic 100-meter final to others on Twitter. The American track star, left off the Olympic team for using marijuana, had only positive vibes on Saturday to send to Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson for their gold, silver and bronze-winning performance in Tokyo.
TV & Videoskyma.com

Team USA’s Ilona Maher shines in rugby and on TikTok

She wears #2 on the U.S. rugby squad, but New England native Ilona Maher is #1 on social media. Maher uses TikTok to document her journey at the Tokyo Olympics, bringing awareness, confidence, and support to her team. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Comments / 0

