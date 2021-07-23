Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration Returns

Also back this summer, one of the biggest events of the year in Plattsburgh. The historic Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration will return in full September 9th to 12th including the parade with marching bands, re-enactments, history talks & concerts. A giant mural that’s now hanging in the Food Court at the Champlain Centre Mall shows off the celebrations from past years. Another of the traditional events returning is the poster contest. You can learn more and see a full schedule of events for this year’s Battle of Plattsburgh on the 1814 Commemoration Inc website www.1814inc.com.