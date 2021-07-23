Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plattsburgh, NY

Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration Returns

By Mountain Lake Journal
mountainlake.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlso back this summer, one of the biggest events of the year in Plattsburgh. The historic Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration will return in full September 9th to 12th including the parade with marching bands, re-enactments, history talks & concerts. A giant mural that’s now hanging in the Food Court at the Champlain Centre Mall shows off the celebrations from past years. Another of the traditional events returning is the poster contest. You can learn more and see a full schedule of events for this year’s Battle of Plattsburgh on the 1814 Commemoration Inc website www.1814inc.com.

mountainlake.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champlain, NY
Plattsburgh, NY
Government
Plattsburgh, NY
Society
City
Plattsburgh, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanging In#Concerts#The Food Court#Commemoration Inc#Www 1814inc Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy