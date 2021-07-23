Why Was 'Cleveland Guardians' Selected As The New Team Name?
Next year, the Cleveland Indians will take up a new name: the Cleveland Guardians. Officials announced the selection Friday morning (July 23), whittled down from a list of about 1,200 name options. It also comes with the input of 40,000 fans surveyed, plus 140 hours interviewing fans, local leaders and front officer personnel, the organization explained. This marks the first name change for the team since 1915.kisscleveland.iheart.com
