MLB

Why Was 'Cleveland Guardians' Selected As The New Team Name?

WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
 9 days ago
Next year, the Cleveland Indians will take up a new name: the Cleveland Guardians. Officials announced the selection Friday morning (July 23), whittled down from a list of about 1,200 name options. It also comes with the input of 40,000 fans surveyed, plus 140 hours interviewing fans, local leaders and front officer personnel, the organization explained. This marks the first name change for the team since 1915.

kisscleveland.iheart.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kisscleveland.iheart.com
Ohio State
