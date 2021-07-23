Why Was 'Cleveland Guardians' Selected As The New Team Name?

The Indians didn’t lose anyone major during the Trade Deadline. The Cleveland Indians are looking at a funky second-half of the 2021 season. Not only are they finally getting back to full strength, but two pivotal, season-changing series with the White Sox loom ahead. While some may get upset that the Tribe opted to part ways with a few veteran pieces, it’s not like they were that important to the greater scheme of things. Plus, some of the guys brought back in the deals aren’t shabby at all.