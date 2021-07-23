Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

New South Dakota Record Smallmouth Caught, Weighed, Released

By Bob McNally
Outdoor Life
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy Diede was practicing for a bass tournament Thursday, July 15 on sprawling 370,000-acre Lake Oahe, located south of Bismarck. The 36-year old angler was only fishing for 20 minutes when he hooked a monster bass, a 6.39-pound smallmouth, reports the Sioux Falls Argus Leader newspaper. At the time it was the heaviest bronzeback Diede had ever landed, and was only a pound shy of the current South Dakota state-record smallmouth.

www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South#Bass Fishing#Smallmouth#Green Fish#Lyal#Argus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Pets
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy