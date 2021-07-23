New South Dakota Record Smallmouth Caught, Weighed, Released
Troy Diede was practicing for a bass tournament Thursday, July 15 on sprawling 370,000-acre Lake Oahe, located south of Bismarck. The 36-year old angler was only fishing for 20 minutes when he hooked a monster bass, a 6.39-pound smallmouth, reports the Sioux Falls Argus Leader newspaper. At the time it was the heaviest bronzeback Diede had ever landed, and was only a pound shy of the current South Dakota state-record smallmouth.www.outdoorlife.com
