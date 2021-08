Earlier this week, we discussed the continuance (for non-lawyers, that means “postponement”) of the hearing on the petition for a restraining order filed against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. Yesterday, Bauer’s lawyers filed another request for a continuance; the hearing is now set for August 16-18. A source close to the legal team representing the petitioner tells Beyond the Box Score that they did not agree to the continuance, and want to proceed as quickly as possible.