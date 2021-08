When people say they’re Peter Gabriel fans, you have to wonder, “Which Peter Gabriel?” There was the showboating, high-concept Gabriel whose whimsical fairy tales made Genesis’ prog era one of the most mystifying and dazzling runs in rock history, the tender, emotional Gabriel of “In Your Eyes,” off his marvelous 1986 album So, or even the eclectic, high-minded pop Gabriel who followed. Whichever era the songwriter found himself in, he was constantly in service to his own imagination, allowing it to wander freely through different characters, sets and stories. In celebration of his talent and dedication to his craft, here’s a ranking of his top 15 solo songs.