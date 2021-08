Kanye West is one of the biggest artists of all time and when he hosts an exclusive event, you can be sure that fans are going to do everything possible in order to attend. On Thursday, Kanye hosted a live listening experience at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where he got to show off his new album DONDA. The entire event was live-streamed on Apple Music and for the most part, fans were surprised to hear that the album sounded unfinished. Various songs lacked structure and some were even clamoring for some drums that never actually came.