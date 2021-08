Chief Product Officer at Vue.ai, a company that builds AI products for Retail in the areas of Process Automation and Personalization. AI’s place in our world isn’t something that can be questioned anymore. It’s going to define all the ways in which we run our businesses. The potential of AI is particularly visible in edtech, which has undergone a sea transformation during the pandemic years and has pushed the future forward. The global edtech and smart classroom market are poised to reach $181.3 billion by 2025. What was considered until recently the future of education is now the norm across the world.