MERIDIAN — On Wednesday afternoon, the Meridian Police Department responded to an Emergency Medical Services assist call. A man was hallucinating, Crisis Intervention Officer Michael Panter said. The call went through dispatch. The man was taken in handcuffs and put in the soft seats in the back of an unmarked police SUV. Meridian Police’s Crisis Intervention Team has been using this vehicle, a black Ford Explorer with tinted windows, for all of two weeks.“We’ll take him (to the hospital) on a protective hold,” he said. The man would be seen by a designated examiner, either while he was still at the hospital or at a mental health facility. The examiner would determine if he met the criteria for a mental health hold.“So I’m not going back (home)?” the man said.