Missing the one you love, or the one you used to love, is a universal pain. For centuries, the act of missing someone has been the subject of art -- painting, film, dance, and music. Songs like "I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing" by Aerosmith and "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers are some of the artist's biggest hits. International superstars like Adele, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Eric Clapton, Ariana Grande, Avril Lavigne, and Celine Dion all have major hits about the pain of missing someone. Don't forget any of these names while curating your own "I miss you" playlist.