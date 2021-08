FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 30, 2021) – Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated the second set of winners in Kentucky’s Shot at a Million sweepstakes, the state’s vaccine incentive program to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “Congratulations to all of our winners! When you’re the Governor you get to do a lot interesting things, but getting to tell folks they just won a million dollars or that their kid’s education is taken care of, that’s pretty high on the list of duties I look forward to,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now, with the delta variant surging, it’s more important than ever that we talk about why we’re doing this drawing in the first place. We did it to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Everyone eligible should sign up for a vaccine and the remaining drawing as soon as possible.”