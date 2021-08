Per Josina Anderson, the Minnesota Vikings are planning on signing former Oklahoma Sooners and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook to a one-year deal on Sunday. Westbrook was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Jacksonville and has shown plenty of flashes throughout his four-year career. It wasn’t too long ago when Westbrook was on the precipice of becoming a breakout receiver in this league. But suspect quarterback play spearheaded by Blake Bortles, Cody Kessler, Nick Foles, and Gardner Minshew threw a wrench into those plans. And unfortunately for Westbrook, he missed 14 games last season due to a torn ACL.