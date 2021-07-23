Carmi Kiwanis Club – Wabash Christian Therapy

For the sixth year in a row, the Kiwanis Club of Haverhill is having its Annual Turkey Drop tomorrow (Saturday, Nov. 13) afternoon to support local charities. Inspired by what would become a legendary 1978 Thanksgiving episode of the television show “WKRP in Cincinnati,” 100 rubber turkeys will fall from a helicopter over 400 sponsored squares at Murphy’s Garrison Golf, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. For $10, community members may purchase a ticket with a number that corresponds to a square on a landing grid. For every rubber turkey that lands in that square, the ticket holder wins a prize. It is expected to go smoother than the television chapter called “Turkeys Away,” when WKRP newsman Les Nessman reported the turkey drop.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO