Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher set to brawl with Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan

WWE
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Dunne & Oney Lorcan are ready for a scrap, and they don’t need to look further than the brutal tandem of Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher. Dunne & Lorcan have not competed since late June but appeared to be itching for a fight when they called out Ciampa & Thatcher last week on NXT. The Blackheart & Thatcher were stunned in their NXT Tag Team showdown with MSK, but the chemistry continues to grow between the technically savvy duo.

www.wwe.com

