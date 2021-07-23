Bronson Reed looks to grab golden opportunity against Adam Cole
Adam Cole will be faced with a Colossal challenge when he faces off with Bronson Reed this Tuesday night. The two Superstars appeared headed in opposite trajectories after Reed lost the NXT North American Title to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Cole outlasted Kyle O’Reilly in a grueling battle at the NXT Great American Bash. As Cole tried to bask in the glory of his victory, the Colossal Superstar made his way to the ring in search of his golden opportunity.www.wwe.com
