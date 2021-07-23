Cancel
WWE

Bronson Reed looks to grab golden opportunity against Adam Cole

WWE
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Cole will be faced with a Colossal challenge when he faces off with Bronson Reed this Tuesday night. The two Superstars appeared headed in opposite trajectories after Reed lost the NXT North American Title to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Cole outlasted Kyle O’Reilly in a grueling battle at the NXT Great American Bash. As Cole tried to bask in the glory of his victory, the Colossal Superstar made his way to the ring in search of his golden opportunity.

Bronson Reed
Kyle O'reilly
Adam Cole
#Bash#Colossal#Combat#Nxt#North American#The Colossal Superstar
