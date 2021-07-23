TEENAGER & GRANDMOTHER THANK FIRST RESPONDERS WHO HELPED SAVE HIS LIFE

NATICK (CBS) – The heroes who jumped into action to save the life of a runner who collapsed during the Boston Marathon were honored Wednesday. Meghan Roth is an elite runner who says she remembers nothing about what happened. The 34-year-old collapsed at mile 8 in Natick. First responders, a doctor running the marathon and two spectators all jumped into action when they saw her collapse because of a heart attack. Boston Athletic Association President Tom Grilk read a thank you letter from Roth to the people who revived her. “You were there for me when I needed you the most. You revived me, you comforted me and with your heroic actions, you brought me back to life. You brought me back home to my biggest joy and love, my son Jackson.” The members of the Natick Fire Department who performed live saving measures to save Roth’s life were given honorary medals by the BAA. Roth is now at home in Minnesota, but she spoke with her heroes on a Zoom call after the ceremony so she could thank them.

NATICK, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO