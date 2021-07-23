Cancel
The Days Between: Several Bay Area Bands Honor Jerry Garcia in Concert

By Charlie Swanson
pacificsun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounter-culture icon and Grateful Dead co-founder Jerry Garcia was born on August 1, 1942, in San Francisco and died on August 9, 1995, at a treatment center in Marin County. Since Garcia’s death, Deadheads across the globe call the nine days in August between his birthday and his passing “The Days Between,” which is seen as a time to honor and celebrate the memory and the music of Garcia and the Grateful Dead.

