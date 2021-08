• The Cardano founder indicates that the update is scheduled for September. • The ADA network will show an updated plan for the adoption of smart contracts. The Cardano cryptocurrency is undergoing several updates, and attempts have been made to associate it with several decentralized projects since the beginning of 2021. One plan to include the token is called “Alonzo HardFork,” which promotes smart contracts. The crypto is trying to create its network, similar to ETH.