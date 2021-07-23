Goldman Sachs Survey Shows Ultra-Wealthy Families Are Increasingly Looking To Make Bets On Bitcoin
According to a Goldman Sachs survey on their family offices clients, there is growing acceptance and interest in adopting Bitcoin. The prominent investment bank said its survey on 150 ultra-wealthy families, which it deals with globally, revealed that about 15% of them had already invested in cryptocurrencies while another 45% admitted having plans to do so in the near future.zycrypto.com
