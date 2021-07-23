Cancel
Goldman Sachs Survey Shows Ultra-Wealthy Families Are Increasingly Looking To Make Bets On Bitcoin

By Adrian Klent
zycrypto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a Goldman Sachs survey on their family offices clients, there is growing acceptance and interest in adopting Bitcoin. The prominent investment bank said its survey on 150 ultra-wealthy families, which it deals with globally, revealed that about 15% of them had already invested in cryptocurrencies while another 45% admitted having plans to do so in the near future.

Goldman Sachs provided some interesting insights about family offices’ interest in investing in crypto in a recently-released report. A family office is “a privately held company that handles investment management and wealth management for a wealthy family, generally one with over $100 million in investable assets, with the goal being to effectively grow and transfer wealth across generations.”

