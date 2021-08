President Joe Biden appears at a campaign event for Terry McAuliffe in Arlington, Virginia on Friday. Biden said Friday the wildfires intensifying in the West demand "urgent action" as he met with seven governors to discuss how states are responding to the wildfires and how the federal government can best assist. (Oliver Contreras, Bloomberg) — WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Friday the wildfires intensifying in the West demand "urgent action" as he met with seven Republican and Democratic governors to discusshow states are responding to the wildfires and how the federal government can best assist.