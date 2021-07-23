Cancel
WWE Break Silence On CM Punk Return Rumor

Wrestling-edge.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE Superstar CM Punk has not been seen on WWE television since the 2014 edition of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He walked out on the company the next day and has not looked back since then. Following his WWE exit, many fans have been wanting to see Punk make his return to the company every year. He has yet to make his return to the squared circle and at this point in time, it seems very unlikely. A WWE Superstar was also previously punished for ripping off CM Punk.

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 1

WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Reveals Becky Lynch ‘Burial’

Becky Lynch remains one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in recent memory. The Man’s meteoric rise to Superstardom back in 2018 is well documented. It propelled her career to the absolute top, which culminated in her winning both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, defeating both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of the Show of Shows. She is also engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and the two welcomed their baby girl Roux in December of last year. Becky Lynch could also be returning on Friday Night Smackdown.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch Shows Off New Body In Photo

Becky Lynch has not been seen on WWE programming since the announcement of her pregnancy last year. However, Lynch is clearly getting back into in-ring shape, which will clearly make the WWE Universe giddy with excitement upon her return. Over on social media via Instagram, the user known as dro posted a new picture of Lynch working out. Dro, who is a photographer named Paul took the photograph of Lynch stretching with some weights. The photo can be viewed below. Lynch quietly married fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins this past month. This top WWE star recently apologized over a Becky Lynch insult.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting Major AEW Medical News Leaks

Sting might be in his sixties but has had a career renaissance in All Elite Wrestling since joining the promotion last year. During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, AEW Executive Vice President and former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes discussed the events that lead the wrestling icon to join the promotion and how that came down to AEW’s medical team which he stated Sting joined the ‘healthiest’ wrestling promotion that he could possibly join. Credit to RingsideNews for the following. Are AEW’s future shows in jeopardy?
WWEstillrealtous.com

Bray Wyatt Breaks His Silence To Send A Heartfelt Message To Fans

Bray Wyatt is always one of the most talked about stars on the WWE roster and for months now fans have been talking about his absence from WWE programming. The Fiend was defeated by Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 after Alexa Bliss turned on him, and Bray Wyatt hasn’t been seen since he appeared in a Firefly Funhouse segment on Raw the next night.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fire Surprising Hall of Famer

WWE have been releasing some talents from the company. They also let go several employees backstage and the fans are unaware of the specific names. But it turns out WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is one of the names that has popped up recently. He had made his return to WWE and served as a producer. The veteran star also made a couple of in-ring segments. Now, it seems he is gone from the company once again.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte ‘Censored’ At Money In The Bank In Bad Photo

The Queen Charlotte Flair gave ‘The dirtiest finger in the game’ during tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank pay=per-view event. During a match which saw Flair win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against the now former Champion against ‘The Nightmare’ Rhea Ripley, the WWE Universe chanted ‘We Want Becky’ – a nod to Becky Lynch, who has not been on WWE programming since last year after it was annouced she was pregnant. Charlotte Flair recently got in the ring with this top AEW star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Star Spoils Daniel Bryan & CM Punk Debut?

The AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently joined Wrestling Observer Radio and talked about variety of topics. There have been speculations regarding the signings of former WWE stars, Daniel Bryan and CM Punk recently. Omega went on to discuss the potential signings, seemingly letting slip that they’ll be debuting when he said he will wrestle them.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Agree To Deal With Former World Champion

WWE have released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy. The reason cited was part of budget cuts, and Strowman was being paid $1.2 million per year according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former WWE Universal Champion signed a new contract in October 2019, so the budget cut regarding Strowman is the WWE’s biggest saving financially from all of the talent cuts in the last year plus during the pandemic. Braun Strowman was fired by WWE for a very surprising reason as well.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Losing Top Star At SummerSlam

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. He is also expected to appear on this year’s WWE SummerSlam. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman ‘Not Signing’ With Top Company

The former WWE star Braun Strowman was recently released from the company and it had come upon as a shock to many. He was heavily featured on the shows and releasing him helped WWE free up a reported $1.2 million per year. Braun Strowman is unlikely to return. It turns...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Under The Knife: Wrestling Legend Needs Major Surgery

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and absolutely no one is immune to them. Some of them are more serious than others, but at the same time they can all come from different places. An injury can happen all at once or be built up over time, either of which can cause all kinds of problems. The latter is the case with a certain legend and it isn’t going well.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Fighter ‘Attacks’ The Rock In Photo

The Rock is still regarded as of the most popular pro wrestlers in the history of the business. He has competed against the best of the best as far as the world of professional wrestling. This includes someone like Chris Jericho, who has had several matches against The Great One. Roman Reigns vs The Rock major spoilers were also leaked previously.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Braun Strowman responds to rumors about his possible WWE return

In the last great wave of layoffs carried out by WWE in its main roster, in which important names of athletes such as Aleister Black, Lana or Braun Strowman were cut, the Monster Among Men of the company was the most sensational name that had left astonished WWE Universe fans, with the mammoth former Universal Champion who until a few weeks before was still running in the Monday Night Raw main event, in titled matches and a few weeks later was so easily ousted from the company.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Reveals Who Created The Fiend

Although Bray Wyatt has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37, he has continued to be a fan favorite. In a recent interview with Adam Barnard of Foundation Radio, special effects artist discussed WWE writer Nick Manfredini and how he was one of the people to truly help evolve the character of ‘The Fiend.’ John Cena recently dropped this Bray Wyatt bombshell.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Debuts New Look In Photo

WWE star Bray Wyatt has been away from the company for several months now. He was recently spotted by a fan and he is apparently in the best shape of his life.The fan took a picture which was first posted on the Twitter account “Fiending For Followers”. Bray Wyatt is...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Man In Leaked Gym Video

Jake Paul, who recently took to social media to post a video of himself doing a little sparring ahead of his upcoming August 29 showdown against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage Field House in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. He wrote:. “Tyron is getting added to my sleepy meme...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jon Moxley Stunned By AEW Cancelation Rumor

AEW star Jon Moxley joined Cincy 3:60 to promote AEW’s upcoming show in Cincinnati, Moxley’s home town, on September 8. He went on to reflect on the recent controversy that sparked regarding the pizza-cutter spot in the No Rules Match involving Nick Gage and the former AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho at this week’s AEW Dynamite special, Fight For The Fallen. WWE ‘Reject’ Brock Lesnar 2021 Return?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Can’t Have Match’ At SummerSlam?

WWE star John Cena recently made his return to the company and soon went in pursuit of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He said that he needs approval of ‘The Tribal Chief’ before a match between the two men can be made official for WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 21.

