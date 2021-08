We'd all like to think of our homes as peaceful sanctuaries that provide some much-needed relief from the stress of our daily lives. However, when bugs and other pests infiltrate, our homes can feel less like a sanctuary and more like a warzone. Luckily, there's a quick and inexpensive solution to this problem in the form of insect traps. Insect traps provide you with a way to take back control of your home and remove the insects who've rudely decided to move in rent-free. There are many different kinds of insect traps, each one suited to a specific kind of pest. That's why we've done the research to bring you this comprehensive list of the best insect traps on the block. Keep reading to discover the best one for your needs.