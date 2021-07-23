Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Matt Wallace in the mix and relishing pressure at Celtic Manor

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago

England’s Matt Wallace was happy to be feeling the pressure again as he moved into contention on day two of the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor.

The 31-year-old is the highest-ranked player in the field this week and spoke of his desire to put in a good performance to impress Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington as he looks for a debut at Whistling Straits in September.

He opened with a 67 on Thursday and after taking one more blow in windier conditions in round two he found himself at seven under, four shots behind leader Nacho Elvira.

Wallace has three top-ten finishes worldwide this season but has slipped to 58th in the rankings and is looking for a victory at the 2010 Ryder Cup venue to get into the field for next month’s WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

“I haven’t felt like this in a while, coming to a tournament where the expectations are a little bit higher,” he said. “I’ve got high expectations for myself anyway but I haven’t felt like this in a while.

“This is why I’m here. I need a really good result – I don’t think second is enough to get me into the WGC. This is my goal for the week and hopefully I can have a few less mistakes – I’m playing well enough to give it a run this week.”

The four-time European Tour winner was making serene progress as he recovered from a bogey on the fourth with birdies on the fifth, ninth, 14th and 15th. Back-to-back bogeys followed on the 16th and 17th but a 33-foot eagle putt on the last put him back in the mix.

Elvira started the day in a share of the lead and while he bogeyed the first, he recovered with six birdies, dropping just one further shot on the 17th in a 67 that moved the 34-year-old Spaniard to 11 under.

Remarkably, younger brother Manuel was also at 11 under playing at the Italian Challenge on the Challenge Tour, and at one point both siblings were leading their respective events on the same score.

“It’s unbelievable,” said the older brother, who has made just two of his last 11 cuts. “He’s been playing great. It’s awesome that we are both 11 under and leading, it’s interesting – that must have never happened before.”

He added: “To be 100 per cent honest, I don’t really care where I end up. I’m happy with how I’m trying to turn my game around, especially my mind around. So we’ll see what that brings.”

Swede Vincent Norrman was playing just his third event as a professional but he carded a 69 to sit at nine under, a shot clear of Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura, whose 63 was the lowest round of the day by four shots.

Scots David Drysdale and Calum Hill were at three under alongside England’s Sam Horsfield, while Oliver Farr led the home challenge in Wales at level par.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2010 Ryder Cup#Challenge Tour#Whistling Straits#Wgc#European Tour#Spaniard#The Italian Challenge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
Japan
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfgolf365.com

Matt Wallace out to show Padraig Harrington his desire to make Ryder Cup team

Matt Wallace wants to leave Europe captain Padraig Harrington in no doubt about his determination to secure a Ryder Cup debut in September. Wallace was overlooked for a wild card in 2018 despite winning for the third time in 15 starts in front of captain Thomas Bjorn in Denmark, just days before Bjorn opted for Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Nacho Elvira KEEPS 36-HOLE LEAD at Cazoo Open while Matt Wallace contends

Nacho Elvira remained firmly in the hunt for his first win on the European Tour on Friday, keeping his two-shot lead at the Cazoo Open. Having led the way after the first round at Celtic Manor Resort in Newport alongside Vincent Norrman, Elvira kicked on with birdies on the 6th and 8th holes.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Matt Wallace: “I feel like I’ve solidified myself"

Matt Wallace said is he hoping to regain confidence in Wales and kick-start a run of form that will help him secure a spot in Padraig Harrington’s European Ryder Cup team. “I feel like I’ve solidified myself there at the majors and had some decent results at the big stages but I’ve realised that with this game there is a big confidence level that you need to have to be able to compete and I don’t think I’ve quite had that.
GolfGolfWRX

Former pro labels Matt Wallace a ‘disgrace’ after club throw

Last week at the Wales Cazoo Open, Matt Wallace was filmed throwing a club in anger, following his second shot at the par-4 16th hole during his final round on Sunday. As one would expect, Wallace garnered his fair share of criticism as soon as the video hit social media.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About The Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympics now upon us, athletes from around the world are thrilled to represent their countries at this year’s games. Rory McIlroy is not one of those athletes. The 32-year-old dual citizen of Ireland/England admitted that the Olympics are “not much to look forward to” and that he’s...
GolfPosted by
Daily Mail

Team GB's Paul Casey two shots behind USA's Xander Schauffele going into the final day of men's Olympics golf, with Tommy Fleetwood four behind after producing NINE birdies in his third round... and Rory McIlroy is in the hunt for a gold medal too at Tokyo

Team GB's Paul Casey remained in the hunt for the gold medal in the men's Olympic tournament with a strong finish to stay in touch with leader Xander Schauffele while fellow Brit Tommy Fleetwood is in contention for bronze after a superb 64. Casey made amends for a double bogey...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Nacho Elvira, triumph at Celtic Manor Resort

In Wales, Nacho Elvira, with a total score of 268 (64 67 66 71, -16) strokes - and a par on the first hole of the Playoff against South African Justin Harding's bogey - won the Cazoo Open golf tournament. European Tour supported by Gareth Bale, Tottenham footballer and great fan of the 'green'
GolfNBC San Diego

USA's Xander Schauffele Holds Narrow Lead Entering Final Round of Golf In Tokyo

A number of household names are still vying for medals after three rounds of golf at the Tokyo Olympics. Team USA's Xander Schauffele is clinging to a one-stroke lead over Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of host country Japan. England's Paul Casey and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz sit two strokes back entering the final round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy