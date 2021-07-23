What Gen Zers want in their banking apps

HSBC’s app and internet banking has stopped working for some of its customers, the bank has said, according to The Independent. Users reported that they were unable to open the menus properly or make payments. The online chat system that is intended to help with problems was also unavailable. The issues appear to have begun at around 8:30am GMT and, although HSBC is currently showing no problems on its status page, the Downdetector website reveals thousands of reports across the UK.