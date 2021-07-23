Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving
Earlier this month, Community creator Dan Harmon offered his thought process in bringing the saga of the "Greendale Seven" of Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Alison Brie (Annie), Donald Glover (Troy) & Chevy Chase (dearly-departed Pierce) onto the small screen (more on that in a minute). Now we're hearing from McHale about what the Community experience was like when he checked in with Michael Rosenbaum's (Smallville, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) Inside of You podcast (a personal favorite of ours). Specifically, what it was like working with SNL legend Chase and those rumored (and not so rumored) "interesting" times (translation: "hellish") with him on set.bleedingcool.com
