Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Moderna’s S&P 500 Move Puts the Spotlight on Genomics

By Adam O'Dell
moneyandmarkets.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might have seen the news that Moderna Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA) joined the S&P 500 this week. This is a huge deal. Being admitted to the world’s premier blue-chip stock index is a sign that a company has “made it.”. When you’re in the S&P 500, you’re no longer an...

moneyandmarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genomics#S P 500#Move This#Moderna Inc#Mrna#Green Zone Fortunes#Money Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
Related
Stocksmoneyandmarkets.com

We Can Beat the Trend-Tracking MVPS ETF — Here’s How

By now, you know I’m a “trend guy.” I build systems that identify emerging trends, and then I ride those trends higher until they reach their logical conclusion. And then I move on to the next trend … rinse and repeat. I was thinking about this when I read about...
Economyetftrends.com

Tesla Earnings Put QCLN in the Spotlight

U.S. stocks tumbled Tuesday as Beijing continues intensifying regulatory scrutiny on Chinese internet and technology companies. Those headlines overshadowed an impressive second-quarter earnings report from electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Typically, Tesla’s earnings update shines a light on various exchange traded funds with large allocations to the stock,...
StocksBoston Globe

Moderna joins top S&P 500 firms after value nearly triples

Moderna Inc. joined the S&P 500 Wednesday as the index’s the best performing stock this year — by a mile. The move caps the drugmaker’s transformation from an early-stage biotech to a vaccine maker supplying COVID-19 shots to the world. With a gain of more than 180 percent so far in 2021, Moderna’s share performance tops the index’s existing leader, L Brands Inc., which has risen about 100 percent.
Stocksinvesting.com

Is Moderna Stock a Buy After it was Announced it Will Join the S&P 500?

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) gained immense popularity over the past year owing to its highly effective COVID-19 vaccine, as evidenced by its shares’ triple-digit gains over this period. The stock was included in the benchmark S&P 500 index today before the markets opened. However, with a large proportion of the global population being vaccinated daily, and many other vaccine producers gaining market share, will MRNA’s COVID-19 vaccine business continue to grow? Read more to find out.Biotech company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), which is based in Cambridge, Mass., and is now known for its COVID-19 vaccine, was included in the S&P 500 index today, before markets opened. Shares of MRNA have surged 22.8% since the the July 15 news of its S&P 500 inclusion to close yesterday’s trading session at $307.33. More than $34 billion of MRNA shares were traded yesterday, 1,600% higher than its average trading volume, worth $2 billion, recorded over the past six months.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna Debuts In S&P 500, Institutions Buy Billions Worth Of Stock

Wednesday morning marked the inclusion of Moderna, Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) in the S&P 500. On July 15, the day before the inclusion was announced, Moderna’s stock bust through resistance at $245.70 and after the news was released, on July 16, the stock gapped up and soared until reaching a new all-time high of $342.51 on Tuesday.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Alzheimer's Approval, COVID-19 Vaccines Put Spotlight On Biotech Sector, But What's Next?

For most of the past year, just a handful of companies carried the biotech sector, thanks to their quick responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. You’re probably familiar with vaccine makers like Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX)—Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) vaccine partner. All these stocks have exploded since the pandemic, lighting a fire that helped lift the Nasdaq Biotech Index (NBI) to all-time highs earlier this year (see figure 1). NVAX became the latest biotech to see its stock make a big move last month when data showed its COVID-19 vaccine was 90% effective.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Moderna dominates Wall St trading ahead of S&P 500 debut

(Adds details on turnover, stock moves) July 20 (Reuters) - Moderna’s stock dropped 2% in a volatile session on Tuesday, with the COVID-19 vaccine maker the most heavily traded company on Wall Street ahead of its debut in the S&P 500 on Wednesday. Over $34 billion worth of the company’s...
StocksZacks.com

Moderna Soars on Inclusion to S&P 500: ETFs in Focus

Moderna (MRNA), known for its success in the COVID-19 vaccine, has entered the big league with its addition to the S&P 500 Index. S&P made the announcement late Thursday, and shares of Moderna MRNA surged 10.3% on Jul 16 on 4.5 times volume. The stock is up nearly 175% this year, leading to Moderna’s market valuation of more than $115 billion.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Moderna's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are on a roll and are advancing for a fourth straight session. Monday's gain has come despite weaker sentiment prevailing in the broader market on fears of the Delta variant of COVID-19 impeding the global economic recovery that's underway. The Moderna Rally: After being locked in...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Moderna's Unusual Options Activity

On Monday, shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $310.01. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Novavax Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine could prove to be highly effective against the delta variant. The most likely path to success for Novavax's vaccine in the U.S. market is as a booster shot. Novavax could also have significant opportunities for its vaccine in international markets. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks That Can Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

When you invest is far less important than the company you buy and the length of time you hold onto that investment. You may not realize it, but you're witnessing history right now. In more than a century, we've simply never seen the stock market bounce back from a bear market as robustly as it has over the past 16 months. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has gained a whopping 97%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy