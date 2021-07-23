Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richardson, TX

La Casita Tacos y Pupusas coming soon to Richardson

By Olivia Lueckemeyer
Posted by 
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

La Casita Tacos y Pupusas will open by September or October at 400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 1901, Richardson. The business has an existing location in North Dallas. La Casita serves a range of classic Central American dishes, including pupusas, a traditional Salvadorian corncake filled with beans and cheese or meat. The owner serves his food at the Richardson Farmer’s Market every Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. www.lacasitatacos.com.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richardson, TX
Richardson, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Richardson, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Richardson, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#North Dallas#Central American#Cheese#Ste#Food Drink#Salvadorian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Oni Ramen coming to Richardson; American-Italian restaurant Sfereco set to open in Lewisville and more DFW-area news

Read the latest business and community news from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The restaurant's menu will include a variety of classic and signature ramen options as well as a full bar and handcrafted cocktails. Grapevine-Colleyville-Southlake. The dojo specializes in the World Taekwondo Federation style of martial arts and has classes...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mad for Chicken opens; work on container homes community begins and more top news from DFW

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Korean-inspired restaurant serves soy-garlic fried chicken alongside pork belly strips, salads, kimchi fries, quesadillas and more. Once complete, the 2.75-acre neighborhood will offer 35 units for qualifying low- to moderate-income families to...
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Boxochops to bring Nigerian small chops to Plano in August

Boxochops is planning to open its new restaurant Aug. 14 at 8500 Ohio Drive, Ste. 200, Plano. Boxochops will offer a variety of authentic Nigerian small chops, which come in various forms and include puff puff, a traditional sweet or savory fried dough; snack-size pastries; and savory meats seasoned with peppers and fiery spices, per its website. The restaurant will open in the space previously occupied by Treatz Bakery. 469-844-3412. www.boxochops.com.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dutch Bros Coffee comes to Plano; meat market, butcher shop opens in Richardson and more DFW-area news

Read the latest business and community news from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With more than 475 locations across 11 states, the Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Grapevine-Colleyville-Southlake. The center will offer therapy...
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse now open at The Shops at Legacy in Plano

Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse held its grand opening at The Shops at Legacy on July 23, according to its Facebook page. The steakhouse specializes in authentic rodizio-style dining for lunch and dinner. The menu consists of meat dishes that are slow-roasted over an open fire. The restaurant, located at 5741 Legacy Drive, Plano, also offers a gourmet salad bar, a selection of wine and cocktails, and desserts. 469-209-6335. www.brasaousa.com.
Lewisville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The London Baker in Lewisville opens second location at The Realm at Castle Hills

The London Baker opened its second location in mid-July at The Realm at Castle Hills. The cake and pastry shop is located at 4440 SH 121, Ste. 60, Lewisville. The London Baker sells custom wedding cakes and pastries. Its original location is at 2540 King Arthur Blvd., Lewisville. A grand opening high tea is scheduled for noon and 4 p.m. Aug. 8 at the new location. Reservations are required for the event. 972-410-0106. www.thelondonbaker.com.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Stumpy's Hatchet House sets opening date to bring axe throwing to Frisco

Stumpy’s Hatchet House is coming to Frisco on Aug. 6. The “social throwdown” offers recreational axe throwing for small and large groups of ages 18 and up. The business also accommodates events like birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette, corporate and holiday parties. Staff recommends scheduling reservations online no matter the group size. However, the venue plans to host singles and date nights, too. The company also has locations in Irving and Fort Worth. 9410 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 150, Frisco. 469-388-1131. www.stumpyshh.com/friscotx.
WWEPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

J Tiger Martial Arts reaches 10-year anniversary in Southlake

J Tiger Martial Arts, a martial arts school with a variety of programs for youth, teens and more, is celebrating its 10th anniversary at 100 W. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 90, Southlake, this August. The dojo specializes in the World Taekwondo Federation style of martial arts and has classes that teach technique as well as character-building. J. Tiger Martial Arts also opened a second location in 2018 at 280 Commerce St., Ste. 185, Southlake. 817-488-1234. www.jtigerma.com.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Connections Wellness Group expansion includes office in Frisco

Connections Wellness Group is planning to open an office at 255 Lebanon Road, Ste. 124, Frisco, within the next month. The business offers individual counseling as well as group therapy for mental health, trauma and other needs. Virtual sessions are also available. The main office is in Denton. A second location opened in June in McKinney. Other offices are coming soon to Arlington, Flower Mound, Plano, Prosper and Southlake. 469-430-1930. https://connectionswellnessgroup.com.
Southlake, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Connections Wellness Group eyes September opening for Southlake location

Connections Wellness Group is planning to open its new Southlake location at 1100 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 200, in September. The center will offer therapy and psychiatric services with an emphasis on meaningful, life-improving solutions and care that is cost effective. Connections Wellness Group has locations in Denton and McKinney and has other new additions planned for Flower Mound and Frisco. connectionswellnessgroup.com.
Southlake, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Running Co. now open in Southlake

Dallas Running Co. opened a Southlake store July 24 at 120 State St. in Southlake Town Square. The store offers personalized shoe fittings and over 20 brands of running shoes. There is another Dallas Running Co. store in Plano, and a Fort Worth location operated by the same company named Fort Worth Running Co. 972-905-5148. www.lonestarfootwear.com.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton-based Connections Wellness Group planning to open office in Flower Mound

Connections Wellness Group is planning to open an office at 2560 Central Park Ave., Ste. 200, Flower Mound. A permit filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation states that interior renovation of the office is expected to start in August and take about a month. The business offers individual counseling as well as group therapy for mental health, trauma and other needs. Virtual sessions are also available. The main office is in Denton. A second location opened in June in McKinney. Other offices are coming soon to Arlington, Frisco, Plano, Prosper and Southlake. 940-222-2399 (Denton office). https://connectionswellnessgroup.com.
Lewisville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mayors of Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village compete in pizza cook-off for charity

The mayors of Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village will go head to head in a charity pizza cook-off on July 29. The Mayoral Pizza Cook-off for these cities starts at 5:30 p.m. when all three mayors will create their best pizza at Motor City Pizza Kitchen. Judging will take place at 6 p.m. next door at T's Bar and Grill, 1305 S. State Highway 121 in Lewisville. Each mayor will compete to win money for their respective charity as well as bragging rights.
Colleyville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Smart Space Self Storage now open in Colleyville

Smart Space Self Storage opened in late May at 8060 Precinct Line Road, Colleyville. They offer climate-controlled storage units in a variety of sizes. Boxes, moving supplies and locks are also available for purchase. 817-242-6620 www.advantagestorage.net. Steven Ryzewski is the editor for Community Impact Newspaper's Grapevine-Colleyville-Southlake and Keller-Roanoke-Northeast Fort Worth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy