La Casita Tacos y Pupusas coming soon to Richardson
La Casita Tacos y Pupusas will open by September or October at 400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 1901, Richardson. The business has an existing location in North Dallas. La Casita serves a range of classic Central American dishes, including pupusas, a traditional Salvadorian corncake filled with beans and cheese or meat. The owner serves his food at the Richardson Farmer’s Market every Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. www.lacasitatacos.com.communityimpact.com
