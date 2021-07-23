La Casita Tacos y Pupusas coming soon to Richardson

Connections Wellness Group is planning to open an office at 2560 Central Park Ave., Ste. 200, Flower Mound. A permit filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation states that interior renovation of the office is expected to start in August and take about a month. The business offers individual counseling as well as group therapy for mental health, trauma and other needs. Virtual sessions are also available. The main office is in Denton. A second location opened in June in McKinney. Other offices are coming soon to Arlington, Frisco, Plano, Prosper and Southlake. 940-222-2399 (Denton office). https://connectionswellnessgroup.com.