Tuition assistance back online, but many soldiers still need reimbursements

Due to the ongoing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, President Biden has issued new guidance requiring all military personnel to show proof of being vaccinated. According to a statement released by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Jamal Brown Thursday (July 29), all DoD personnel, including both military members and civilian employees, will be asked to show proof of their vaccination status when entering any military installation. Any personnel unable or unwilling to do so will be required to wear a mask, physically distance, comply with regular testing requirements, and be subject to official travel restrictions. The order comes just one day after another DoD mandate requiring all military members and civilian employees to wear face masks while indoors at military installations and other facilities in areas that are at high or substantial risk for transmission. Brown went on to say that the DoD will consult with medical professionals and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to determine how and when to make recommendations to the President on adding the COVID-19 vaccines to the full list of requirements for military personnel. Vaccines will continue to be offered to personnel and their families around the world in the mean time.