Tuition assistance back online, but many soldiers still need reimbursements

By Davis Winkie
Military Times
Military Times
 9 days ago
The Army formally launched ArmyIgnitED, its new educational assistance portal, across the entire force last week after a months-long delay resulting from technical glitches that left many soldiers waiting for the Army to pay their schools. Some even paid out of pocket or had to forego other student aid for...

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

